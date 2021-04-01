Suspect arrested in 2020 Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Samuel Jatobie Ray, 21, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Nov. 6, 2020, at 6:12 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Mobile Street and Atlanta Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers found 27-year-old Nathaniel Talford, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound.

Talford was taken to a local hospital by EMS in where he later died.

Ray is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.