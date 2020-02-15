Suspect arrested after Winston-Salem officer injured while police tried to stop stolen SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The suspect accused of ramming a police car while driving a stolen SUV has been taken into custody, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Antwon Allen, 23, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting injury, assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 2019 Mercedes GLS450 was stolen from the parking lot of Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Police were investigating at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday and believed the SUV could be in the area of the 2500 block of North Liberty Street.

Two undercover police vehicles drove through the area and found the Mercedes with someone inside.

In an effort to take the driver into custody, officers blocked the Mercedes in with the two police vehicles at the intersection of North Liberty Street and 25th Street.

Officer S.D. Bracken got out of the passenger side of one of the police vehicles, but as he walked towards the stolen Mercedes, officers say the driver hit the gas and started driving toward him, forcing Bracken to retreat back into the passenger door of the police vehicle.

The Mercedes hit a police vehicle, then traveled up the passenger side and hit the passenger door, forcing it back into the body of the police vehicle.

Officer M.A. Parker, who was in the other police vehicle, fired a single shot at the stolen SUV after seeing it drive toward Bracken.

The driver in the stolen SUV managed to get away from the scene.

Bracken suffered non-life threatening injuries to his hand and was taken to a hospital. He has since been released.

At about 11:30 p.m., police found the Mercedes again, this time abandoned, on the 3800 block of Barkwood Drive.

Officers found damage that showed Parker's bullet hit the SUV but it did not appear that anyone in the SUV was wounded.

Parker was placed on administrative duty until an investigation is completed.

Allen was taken into custody on Friday evening.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.