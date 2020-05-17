Suspect arrested after shooting in Winston-Salem leaves teen in critical condition, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested Sunday after a teen was shot in Winston-Salem on May 11, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Jordan Tuttle was arrested on Akron Drive for the shooting of Malaka Knight, 18, of Hinesville, Georgia.

Tuttle faces the following charges:

  • assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
  • possession of a firearm by convicted felon
  • possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • resist, delay, obstruct an officer

Police say no booking photo of Tuttle will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

On May 11 around 8:33 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 2416 Caledonia Drive.

When they arrived, officers found Malaka Knight unresponsive.

She was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. She is currently listed in critical condition, police say.

The preliminary investigation indicated that she sustained an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

