Suspect arrested after shooting in Winston-Salem leaves teen in critical condition, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested Sunday after a teen was shot in Winston-Salem on May 11, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
Jordan Tuttle was arrested on Akron Drive for the shooting of Malaka Knight, 18, of Hinesville, Georgia.
Tuttle faces the following charges:
- assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- resist, delay, obstruct an officer
Police say no booking photo of Tuttle will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
On May 11 around 8:33 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 2416 Caledonia Drive.
When they arrived, officers found Malaka Knight unresponsive.
She was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. She is currently listed in critical condition, police say.
The preliminary investigation indicated that she sustained an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.
The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.