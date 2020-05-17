Suspect arrested after shooting in Winston-Salem leaves teen in critical condition, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was arrested Sunday after a teen was shot in Winston-Salem on May 11, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Jordan Tuttle was arrested on Akron Drive for the shooting of Malaka Knight, 18, of Hinesville, Georgia.

Tuttle faces the following charges:

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

possession of a firearm by convicted felon

possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

resist, delay, obstruct an officer

Police say no booking photo of Tuttle will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

On May 11 around 8:33 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 2416 Caledonia Drive.

When they arrived, officers found Malaka Knight unresponsive.

She was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. She is currently listed in critical condition, police say.

The preliminary investigation indicated that she sustained an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.