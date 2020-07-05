Suspect arrested after man shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested following a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:54 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Wild Wolf Drive in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 45-year-old Greensboro man in stable condition with a gunshot wound, according to an incident report.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

An arrest was made nearby in connection to the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.