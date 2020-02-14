Suspect arrested after man shot, killed in Elon, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Elon, according to an Elon Police Department news release.

Barry "BJ" Campbell was being sought by Elon police for the murder of Nickolas Johnson and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in the shooting of Maureen Chafatelli.

On Thursday, Campbell contacted the EPD to make arrangments to surrender himself.

He then arrived at the police department with family members and was taken into custody at 8:18 p.m.

He was then taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.

At 9:07 a.m. on Feb. 5, police responded to a shooting on Pinedale Drive, less than a mile away from Elon University's Station at Mill Point.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was alert and conscious as she was taken to a hospital.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Nickolas Marquis Johnson, was unconscious and had a faint pulse. He died on the way to a hospital.

Chief of Police Kelly Blackwelder released the following statement:

"This was a tragic incident that has forever changed the lives of three young people and their families. We are extremely pleased with the safe resolution to this violent event. Our first priority is always preservation and protection of life. It was important to us to bring Campbell to justice and to do so in the safest manner possible to the community, law enforcement and Campbell himself. His voluntary surrender was the best-case scenario and our officers continue to advocate that to Campbell's family. Our hearts go out to everyone inv9olved in this senseless act."