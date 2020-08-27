Suspect arrested after man robbed at High Point ATM

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly robbing a person who was taking money out of a High Point ATM.

At 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a robbery at a Cash Points ATM on the 2600 block of North Main Street.

At the scene, officers found the victim who said he was taking money out of the ATM when a man, later identified as Mario B. Bryant, 50, of Wade, came up to him and asked for money.

The victim refused, and the robber grabbed the money of out his hands.

When the victim confronted the robber, the man allegedly pushed him and drove away.

Police saw the suspect vehicle heading south on North Centennial Street and conducted a traffic stop.

The victim was able to identify Bryant as the suspect. Bryant was arrested and charged with two counts of common law robbery, misdemeanor possession of schedule III and two warrants for arrest for assault on a female.

Police say Bryant was also the suspect from a robbery on Tuesday at Market Video and News on the 1100 block of South Main Street.