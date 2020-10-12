Suspect arrested after Burlington hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is in critical condition and a suspect has been charged after a hit-and-run in Burlington, according to Burlington police.

At about 8:56 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a crash on Maple Avenue near the interstate ramp.

Police say John Willie Roy Edmunds Jr., 30, of Burlington, was driving a 2008 Mercedes c300 north on Maple Avenue when he hit 56-year-old Shawn Jason Post, of Burlington, who was walking in the road.

Edmunds then drove away from the scene.

Post was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A tip from a witness led officers to find Edmunds Jr. a short time later. He was charged with driving while impaired and felony hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.