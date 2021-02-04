Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Browns Summit man at Cheetah Club in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a Browns Summit man on Nov. 20 at Cheetah Club in Greensboro, according to a police report.

Marcus Allen McClinton, 31, of Greensboro, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Brandon Jaquay Crawford, of Browns Summit.

McClinton was also charged with shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He received no bond.

At approximately 1:19 a.m. on Nov. 20, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cheetah Club, located at 626 Guilford College Road.

Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crawford was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.