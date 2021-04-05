Suspect arrested after 27-year-old man killed in Asheboro shooting, 2 hospitalized, deputies say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man is in custody after a shooting left one person dead and two others in the hospital on Saturday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office arrested Jessie Jaquan Pratt, 24, of Candor, on a charge of felony first-degree murder.

Deputies responded to shooting Saturday on Plummer Street in Asheboro. When they arrived, they found that three people at the home had been shot.

Robert Lewis Spencer, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other people were taken to nearby hospitals.

One person is currently in surgery, and the other is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.