Suspect arrested after 2 people shot at Guilford County mobile home park

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after two people were shot at a Guilford County mobile home park last week, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Quanell Peterson, 35, of Greensboro, is charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On July 9 at 4:14 a.m., deputies were called to the Oakwood Mobile Home Park, at 4200 U.S. 29 North, on a reported shooting.

Deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by Guilford County EMS with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Peterson was taken into custody on Monday.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.