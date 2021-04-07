Suspect accused of shooting at Rockingham County deputies during February chase arrested in Greensboro

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect accused of shooting at Rockingham County deputies during a high-speed chase in February has been taken into custody, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Laverne Murphy, 46, was located and arrested by the Greensboro Police Department on a number of outstanding felony arrest warrants, including shooting at Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies.

At 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 24, deputies were on patrol on U.S. 29 Bypass near the Drum Road bridge when they saw a white 2006 GMC Sierra speeding in the southbound lanes.

The deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver, now identified as Murphy, didn’t stop and a high-speed chase ensued. Murphy was driving over 100 mph at times, the release said.

Murphy fired shots at the deputies from the driver’s side of his vehicle and deputies saw bullets ricocheting off the road in front of them, the release said.

The chase went into Guilford County, with Guilford County deputies joining the pursuit.

Murphy stopped on O’Henry Boulevard near an apartment complex, got out of the vehicle and ran. Deputies were unable to find him.

A revolver was located on the ground near the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle and two bullet holes were found in the tailgate of the suspect’s truck.

The deputies involved in the chase were not hurt.