Suspect arrested, accused of killing Greensboro man, attempted robbery; SBI, deputies tracked him to Nash County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, police responded to the shooting on the 800 block of Summit Avenue.

Police identified 23-year-old Tiyon Amari Gibson, of Greensboro, as the victim.

On Tuesday, Greensboro Violent Criminal Apprehension Team officers arrested Romonte Kwashid Spragley, 20, of Nash County, with the help of North Carolina SBI and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Spragley is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.