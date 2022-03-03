Read the full resolution ‘honoring our friend Susie’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Read the full text of the commission proposed to honor Susie, who inspired thousands due to her story of survival.

A RESOLUTION HONORING OUR FRIEND SUSIE

WHEREAS, Susie is a pit bull-shepherd mix dog that was found at only 8 weeks old, beaten and severely burned, tethered and left for dead in the summer of 2009 in a Greensboro park; and

WHEREAS, while Susie’s abuser was brought to justice and convicted of felony animal cruelty and setting Susie on fire, the abuse Susie suffered was harsh in comparison to the sentence her abuser received bringing to light the inconsistencies in animal abuse laws; and

WHEREAS, Susie’s story brought awareness to our community of the need for stricter animal cruelty laws. Adopted by Donna Smith Lawrence through the Guilford County Animal Shelter, Susie’s abuse and recovery was tracked closely by our community; and

WHEREAS, through the sharing of her story, our communities along with the extraordinary efforts of Mrs. Smith Lawrence led to a statewide advocacy campaign for animal rights. The North Carolina State Senate and North Carolina House of Representatives voted unanimously to approve Susie’s Law (House Bill 1690 and Senate Bill 254) which was signed into to law by Governor Beverly Perdue on December 1, 2010, reclassifying the malicious abuse, torture or killing of an animal from a Class I to a Class H Felony; and

WHEREAS, after recovering from her wounds Susie became a certified therapy dog and has regularly visited schools, churches, and hospitals to warn of the danger of animal abuse and to promote kindness and respect. In 2014, the American Humane Association named Susie its “Hero Dog” in the category of “Dog Therapy”. Susie has served well as an ambassador for Guilford County and helped to revitalize our communities’ passion for the humane treatment of animals.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that as Susie enters her golden years, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners wishes to sincerely thank her and her amazing adopter, Donna Smith Lawrence, for their efforts to raise awareness and offer prevention education for abused and neglected animals and their efforts help our community hold abusers accountable.

FURTHER BE IT RESOLVED, that this Board hereby formally names the Guilford County Animal Resource Center’s Medical Surgery Ward as “Susie’s Medical Surgery Ward” in her honor. Rest well Susie.

ADOPTED this the 3rd day of March 2022.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I hereunto set my hand and cause the corporate seal of the County of Guilford to be affixed, this the 3rd day of March 2022.

________________________________

Melvin “Skip” Alston, Chairman

Guilford County Commissioners