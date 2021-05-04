Surveillance video shows suspects connected to robberies, stolen vehicles in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surveillance video captured suspects believed to be involved in multiple business robberies and stolen vehicles in Greensboro.

FOX8 obtained the surveillance video from Firehouse Grocery on South Mendenhall Street, which was one of three businesses robbed on Monday night.

The other two businesses were the BP at 4700 W. Market St. and the Circle K at 1585 New Garden Road.

In addition to the robberies, Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said the same suspects are believed to be connected to a car stolen out of Greensboro that was recovered in High Point last night and a carjacking on McGee Street this afternoon.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.