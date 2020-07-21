Surveillance video shows more than 40 bullets hit Michigan home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Surveillance video shows gunmen opening fire on a Michigan home with multiple children inside it, spraying at least 40 bullets at it last week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says eight kids were inside the home when the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Only one of them, a 14-year-old, was struck when a bullet grazed her shoulder as it flew past. She is expected to be OK.

The security camera footage shows two cars pulling up to the home and then stopping in front before the shots are fired.

“One girl came outside running and crying, running and covering,” one neighbor recounted.

While sister station WOOD-TV counted at least 40 bullet holes across the front of the house, neighbors say it was closer to 50 rounds fired.

“They could have killed all of those kids,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified. “They were on the second floor; maybe that’s why they were so lucky. If they were on the first floor, they could be dead.”

Police are still looking for the people responsible.

Two hours before that shooting on the northwest side of the city, a 2-year-old was shot and injured in a drive-by on the other side of town. Shortly before that, also on the northwest side of Grand Rapids, a woman was injured when gunfire broke some glass.

Then, over the weekend, there were three more shootings — one of them deadly — and a stabbing.

That brought the number of homicides in Grand Rapids to 20 for the year, exceeding the number for all of 2019. Grand Rapids is on pace to have the most violent year since 1993, when there were 34 homicides fueled by a war between street gangs over drugs.

“They (the police chief) needs to start doing something real soon and fast because this is getting worse and worse,” the neighbor said.

GRPD Chief Eric Payne declined to comment Monday. He previously said the police need more help from the community to stop the violence and solve the crimes.

Neighbors say they’re doing what they can to help. Now, they want police to step up or they’re moving out.

“I want to get out of Grand Rapids because this is getting crazy and this is all in the city of Grand Rapids,” the neighbor said. “We are like in the middle of the year so if this keeps going, it’s going to get worse and worse and we are going to end up with I don’t even know how many homicides.”