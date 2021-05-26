Surveillance photos released after shooting on Huffman Mill Road in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police have released surveillance photos of suspects and persons of interest after an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident originated near Holly Hill Mall, police said in a news release. A fight led to an exchange on gunfire on Huffman Mill Road.

No injuries were reported but an unrelated third vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The Burlington Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.