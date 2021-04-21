Surveillance photo of person of interest released after shooting at Kernersville sweepstakes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Officers are searching for a person of interest after a shooting at a Kernersville sweepstakes, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Officers were called to the Union Cross Adult Arcade, at 1529 Union Cross Road, at 5 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.

Following an investigation, officers learned two people were in an argument in the business and at one point, one person pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Kernersville police described the victim’s injury as a “minor gunshot wound.”

On Wednesday night, police released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.