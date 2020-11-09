Surveillance images show armed robber in ‘Scream’ mask at Lexington store

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A person in a “Scream” mask robbed a Lexington Dollar General, according to police.

On Nov. 1, the masked robber went into the store on U.S. 64 West.

Officers say the suspect was armed.

Lexington police released images of the suspect walking around outside and inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400.

