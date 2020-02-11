Surry County woman wins over $200,000 in Cash 5 jackpot

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The winner of Saturday’s $227,513 Cash 5 jackpot is Donna Salerno of Elkin, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Salerno bought her Quick Pick ticket at Sheetz on CC Camp Road in Elkin and beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

After federal and state tax withholding, she took home $160,711

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night.

Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $120,000.