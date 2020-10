SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an infant was found dead on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

At 8:58 a.m., the sheriff’s office got a call about an unattended death at a home on Indian Trail, southeast of Mount Airy.

When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found an infant deceased.

Deputies on the scene requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division.

No other information about the case has been released.