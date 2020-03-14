Surry County Schools extends spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOBSON, N.C. -- Surry County Schools is extending Spring Break amid the coronavirus outbreak, the school system said in a Friday news release.

Spring break will be extended from March 16-20.

The school system sent out the following information:

Monday, March 16, 2020, Surry County Schools will be closed for students and 10-month staff.

Tuesday, March 17 - Friday, March 20, Surry County Schools will be closed for students and will be required workdays for teachers and staff.

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, and lasting through Friday, March 20, 2020, we will offer free lunch to students across Surry County Schools. We will feed students ages 2 - 18 years old at Rockford Elementary, Flat Rock Elementary, Gentry Middle, and Pilot Mountain Middle from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. This will be provided as a drive-through service to families who wish to pick up lunches for their children.

During the required workdays and with district-level guidance, principals and teachers will work to prepare for a potentially prolonged period of distance learning (alternate instruction, online instruction, etc.) and/or the return of our students to a normal schedule.

The school system said it is following CDC guidance on travel:

Parents/guardians are asked to notify their school principal if a student or member of their family has been to a country listed on the CDC’s Level 3 Travel Health Notice list, has recently returned to our community, and has been instructed by the CDC to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Students who have traveled on a cruise ship are to limit their personal interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States and are asked to monitor their health. These students are asked to stay at home and practice social distancing. Please contact your school’s principal and teachers for assignments during this period.

Staff members are asked to notify their school principal if they or members of their family have been to a country listed on the CDC’s Level 3 Travel Health Notice list, have recently returned to our community, and have been instructed by the CDC to self-quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, staff members who have traveled on a cruise ship are to limit their personal interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States and are asked to monitor their health and practice social distancing. Please contact your principal for modified work assignments during this period.

The school system said they have been and will continue to sanitize school buildings.

All out-of-district field trips are postponed until April 14.

Extracurricular activities are also canceled until April 14.

