Surry County man charged with murder in death of girlfriend

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A Surry County man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Brandon Thomas Shaw, 35, is charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday morning, deputies came to a home on Woodville Church Road to follow up on a missing person.

Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, 28, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Wednesday by Shaw, the release said.

Shaw and Ashburn had been living at the Woodville Church Road address together and were in a relationship, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies spoke to Shaw at the home and this led them to finding her body, which had been buried on the property.

Her death appears to have stemmed from an argument between she and Shaw, the release said.

Shaw is being held in the Surry County Detention Center without bond.