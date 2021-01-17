Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton passes away

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has passed away, according to a statement released by Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager.

The full statement is provided below:

“Surry County Government is very saddened to learn of the passing of Emergency Services Director John Shelton. Mr. Shelton served Surry County over 40 years, rising from paramedic all the way to rank of department director. He was known as a chief expert in the field of Emergency Services across the state and country, and led a well-respected department, known for quick response times and excellent service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”