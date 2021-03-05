Surry County among six counties in NC that continue to struggle with high COVID numbers

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — COVID-19 numbers have slowly dipped across North Carolina, but some rural communities continue to struggle.

As of March 4, 34 counties are labeled orange or substantial, 60 are labeled yellow or significant and six remain red or critical.

All of the “red counties” are rural counties, including Surry County in the Triad.

Per the state’s report, in the last two weeks, 434.6 out of every 100,000 people tested positive for the virus. That is a 10.5% positivity rate, which had left a “high impact” on rural hospitals.

Surry County EMS crews report that, despite the high case numbers, January has been the first month they’ve had a “breather” since the pandemic began.

Interim Director David Speight explained that they still respond to more than half a dozen COVID related transfers per day.

FOX8 reached out to the Surry County Health Department for insight on why the numbers are still so high. However, representatives were not available for a comment.

While he stated he does not know why the numbers are what they are, Speight detailed that most of their calls are related to nursing homes.

“Emergency facilities transfer [calls] come out. I know they keep a lot of [people] in house. Once they get so ill, they have to send them to the emergency department or the hospital,” he said.

Rural communities have struggled with the number of doses they get. Surry County has limited number of doses to administer at one given time.

There is also a question of access for those who want them and are most at need of getting them.

FOX8 is told that Surry County health leaders have begun to detail a way that EMS will go to patients and administer the shot.

“We’ve actually been asked by the health department to assist getting the vaccines to those bed bound and home confined folks who cannot come out to the clinics…Those bed bound and not in a nursing home,” Speight said.

This could begin in as soon as two weeks.