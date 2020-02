Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The water was just fine for a group of sharks Tuesday at new Smyrna Beach in Florida.

Jeremy Johnston, a surfer who lives in the area, flew a drone over the water and managed to capture video of the sharks swimming, according to WESH.

The sharks appear to be either blacktip sharks or spinners.

WESH reports a large number of bait fish were swimming in the waters, which could have drawn out the herd.