Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

(NEXSTAR) -- It may be Shamrock Shake season at McDonald's, but March doesn't look so lucky for the fast-food chain that has come under fire for having broken down ice-cream machines. The issue not only makes for easy internet fodder but has now even led to a lawsuit from a company that once tried to help.

Earlier this week, tech start-up Kytch officially filed a legal complaint against McDonald's, accusing the company of misconduct including false advertising and interference in its contracts with customers, according to Wired.com. In the 133-page complaint, Kytch said it wants to "set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to curb McDonald’s anticompetitive conduct, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, to protect the consuming public from false and misleading advertisements, and to finally fix McDonald’s broken soft-serve machines."