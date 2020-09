WASHINGTON — US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court says she was surrounded by her family at her home in D.C.

She died due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

She was 87 years old and served more than 27 years on the Court.

The full statement from the Supreme Court is provided below:

Statement from Supreme Court regarding death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg