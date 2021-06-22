Supporting those who struggle with aphasia, this week on House Calls.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s heartbreaking to lose the ability to communicate, or to watch a loved one struggle with the ability to speak. It can happen, and it’s a condition known as aphasia.

This morning on House Calls we’re speaking to Doctor Jessica Obermeyer about what aphasia is and is not, and how to support someone who may be struggling with it.

Aphasia affects around two million Americans. There are many resources available to you or a family member struggling with it.

UNCG’s Language Lab and aphasiaproject.org are available to anyone struggling.