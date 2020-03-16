Supermarket in California offers special hours for shoppers 65 and older

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA HABRA, Calif. (KTLA) – A supermarket in La Habra, California has opened 30 minutes early every day exclusively for shoppers who are 65 and older.

In a video posted to Facebook, La Habra City Councilman Jose Medrano helped store manager Joshua Martinez announce the plan to help senior shoppers.

Gonzalez said that between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., “We’re going to have (shopping) exclusive for seniors 65 and older. We will help them if they need any support shopping.”

Seniors only need to bring an ID to prove their age at the supermarket.

“We’ll open the doors for everyone else at 8 a.m.,” Gonzalez said.

Medrano thanked the supermarket for its help.

“Northgate is out here again being a good community partner,” Medino said.