Tony is a short hair male cat that is neutered and declawed in the front. He is up to date on his vaccinations. He is house trained and good with other cats. Tony is super affectionate and will capture your heart. Tony is 11 years old, but no one has told him that.

He recently had blood work that came back excellent. Tony would love to give you love and happiness in exchange for a good home. His adoption fee is $125. For more information about Tony, go to aarfws.org.