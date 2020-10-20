Summerfield pushes for fire hydrant installation

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Do you know where the closest fire hydrant is to your home?

In Summerfield, they’re missing from neighborhoods.

There are no fire hydrants in any community within town limits. People only have access to well water.

Firefighters tell FOX8 that this just makes their job tougher as homes burn more quickly these days.

On Oct. 6, a home on Fegan Road caught on fire. One person was killed.

Summerfield Fire Chief Chris Johnson told FOX8 that in order to get water to fight the flames, crews had to drive six miles round trip to fill up water tanks.

While it may not have changed the outcome of that fire, having access to water would have made their battle more efficient.

“We have to go to ponds or static water points to establish. To do that, it takes up another truck,” Johnson said.

It’s roughly a ten minute process, using two fire trucks. One is parked at the scene of the fire, while the other shuttles water.

Gallons of water go into a container and two different hoses, so fire crews can save homes in their community.

“These large homes, it takes a lot of water, and a lot of people to put them out,” Johnson said.

FOX8 was invited to watch one of the Summerfield Fire Department’s drills on Paso Fino Trail to see what crews have to go through just to get water to a fire scene.

When water isn’t close, crews can end up with just two members of a nine-person firefighting team left on the scene.

Every minute manpower is missing, the flames only grow more intense.

“Right now, you only got about two or three minutes to get out of your home…it used to be 17-20 minutes,” Johnson said.

A few neighbors near Paso Fino Trail came out to watch the fire department demonstrate the process.

“I could see where you could lose structures very quickly if you didn’t have fire hydrants,” Kelly Reis said.

She and her daughter Chloe didn’t realize what it took to get water to fire crews.

For the past decade, Chief Johnson has fought for fire hydrants. But the cost is keeping them from getting installed.

“If there’s a hydrant system nearby that I can get water from, then I can put more people on the fire scene,” he explained. “That’s only beneficial to the people of Summerfield.”

Jacqui Van Lier has lived in Summerfield for the past twelve years. She also had no idea what her neighborhood was lacking.

“I didn’t even really notice that there are no hydrants,” she said.

When FOX8 told her about the challenge of fighting fires in the town, Van Lier realized she wanted to re-evaluate her family’s safety plan.

Since 2016, the Summerfield Town Council has done studies about potential water access.

With a proposed development going into Summerfield Farms, homeowners in that community would be connected to Greensboro city water.

It would create a closer water point for the fire department. But the development has gotten a lot of pushback.

“We cannot continue fighting fires and doing operations as we did 20-30 years ago,” Johnson said. “Times have changed. Building constructions have changed. Materials have changed. We have to change with it.”

He doesn’t want to see his hometown overpopulated or overdeveloped. Johnson wants his community to stay safe.

“Fire safety is such a big part of our lives,” Reis said. “You don’t think a fire is going to happen, and then you get devastated.”

“Think about your family’s safety plan for fire, especially in light of that fact now that we know we have no fire hydrants,” Van Lier said. “What would be your exit strategy out of your house?”

Summerfield Mayor BJ Barnes told FOX8 that the majority of the city council is committed to helping find solutions to the very real water issues.