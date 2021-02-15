Summerfield neighbors working together to clean up storm damage

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Thousands of outages remain in Guilford County as Duke Energy crews continue making repairs.

“There were trees all here. And if you go around back, there were dozens of trees, and everyone was just sawing away,” said Tom Andres, a Summerfield resident.

Tree and electric crews worked around the clock cleaning up after Saturday’s winter storm as the people who live off Joseph Hoskins Road in Summerfield worked to help neighbors move fallen trees.

“My husband and some of the other neighbors got to work with their chainsaws and helped everybody out to be able to leave the subdivision,” said Cheryl Andres, a Summerfield resident.

The duo told FOX8 there is a strong sense of community during a scary situation.

“Everybody was great in the neighborhood. Everyone helped each other and really stepped up,” Cheryl said. .

Meanwhile on Omega Way, Jackson Henderson and William Clendinen say they tried finding ways to fight the boredom of having no Internet or TV service.

“It sucks. We don’t have Wi-Fi. I played some Uno last night with my mom,’ Henderson said.

They plan to keep an eye out on the forecast this week as more storms are predicted to pop up.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all. I never check the weather, so when we got ice that morning I woke up, and I’m like ‘man, where is this coming from.’ Just stay safe y’all. Stay safe,” Clendinen said.

Crews expect power to be restored to most of Summerfield by 11:45 p.m. on Monday.