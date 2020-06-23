Summerfield man facing sexual exploitation of minor charges

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Summerfield man was arrested and is now facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

RCSO investigators, along with Homeland Security Investigations, have charged and arrested John Robert Davis, 51, of Summerfield, on two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

This investigation is ongoing.

Davis is in the Rockingham County Detention Faculty under a $75,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.