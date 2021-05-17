Summer strolls return to Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Businesses in Lexington looking for signs of normalcy after the pandemic shutdown are about to get a big reminder.

Uptown Lexington is bringing back the Summer Strolls. Normally, the event is held on Friday evenings. This year, Uptown Lexington will sponsor four events with the first one starting on Saturday, May 22.

“I’m extremely excited because we are trying to get back to normal and do some food sampling and interact with a lot of customers,” said Eric Everhart, owner of The Butcher’s Block on West Second Avenue.

He said Saturday’s Shoppin’ Streatery is a positive sign because parts of West Second Avenue and East First Street will be closed to traffic, allowing business owners and customers to mingle in the streets.

“It’s huge because you are building a relationship that is going to last a lifetime for people who like to eat good quality products and taste the difference,” Everhart said.

Down the street, John Wilson, chef and owner of Sophie’s Cork and Ale, is also looking forward to the Shoppin’ Streatery.

“It’s bringing new faces to these businesses. I see new faces all the time when we have these events outside, and it helps to bring them into our restaurant,” Wilson said.

Businesses on Main Street near West Second Avenue and East First Street will also have outdoor service. A local band will provide live music on West Second Avenue.

Matt Jacobs is the owner of The Eatery, the restaurant at the corner of Main Street and East First Street, and believes the crowds the Shoppin’ Streatery will bring is what Lexington needs.

“Everything in the world slowed down. It was a huge adjustment, but we also survived,” Jacobs said. “So you hope you survived the worst.”

Jacob Gordon, executive director of Uptown Lexington, said there is lots of positive energy in the district.

The Shoppin’ Streatery will showcase what Lexington has to offer and keep people coming back for more.

“Everyone is rediscovering what’s right in their own backyard,” Gordon said. “We are seeing people come for day trips and weekends. We are trying to encourage that.”

The first Summer Stroll is Saturday, May 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second event, the Art Walk and Chalk Contest, is on Friday, June 11 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Uptown Block Party is on Saturday, July 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The summer fun ends on Aug. 20 with a Back to School Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.