HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Lovers of the delectable chili sauce, sriracha, are suffering as bottles of the sauce have become harder to find on shelves.

Unfortunately, a letter from Huy Fong Foods, the maker of Huy Fong’s sriracha sauce, paints a dreary picture for those looking to get their hands on the iconic green-capped rooster bottle.

In that letter, Huy Fong Foods explains that weather conditions are affecting the quality of chili pepper production. As a result, there is now a severe shortage of chili peppers needed to create sriracha sauce.

Due to the shortage, Huy Fong Foods has not fulfilled any orders for sriracha since April 19 and will not begin taking more orders for the sauce until after Labor Day on Sept. 6.

The shortage could have wide-ranging impacts, as sriracha is not only used independently as a sauce but also as an ingredient in many other spicy delights such as the spicy mayo used in wraps, sushi rolls and chicken sandwiches.

Some restaurants have already begun to limit the number of sriracha products they offer for free to customers, and charge outright for ordering the sauce itself.

With the shortage currently expected to last for the duration of the summer, anticipate supplies continuing to decrease with time as production fails to meet the demand for sriracha.