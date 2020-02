Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man robbed a Subway in Greensboro at gunpoint on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 10:57 p.m., officers responded to the Subway on 3212 Randleman Road when they were told about a robbery.

A man with a handgun went into the Subway, took an unknown amount of money and left on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a white ski-type mask.

The investigation is ongoing.