MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new study released Tuesday by WalletHub found that South Carolina is the least “energy-efficient” state in the country.

South Carolina ranked 48th in the list. WalletHub notes that Alaska and Hawaii are not included in the study due to a lack of data, placing South Carolina at 48th of the 48 states included.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub looked at home energy efficiency and auto energy efficiency. For home energy efficiency, WalletHub calculated “the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days.”

For auto energy efficiency, WalletHub “divided the annual vehicle miles driven by gallons of gasoline consumed to determine vehicle-fuel efficiency and measured annual vehicle miles driven per capita.”

Top 10

Massachusetts New York Rhode Island Utah Vermont California Minnesota Colorado Connecticut Wisconsin

Bottom 10

South Carolina Alabama West Virginia Arkansas Mississippi Oklahoma Tennessee Louisiana Wyoming Georgia

View the full list on the WalletHub website.