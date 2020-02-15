Study could help Greensboro prevent future creek flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A proposed study could bring answers about the cause of flooding in Greensboro’s North Buffalo Creek.

According to Virginia Spillman, an engineering manager for the city’s water resources department, increased rainfall in 2018 and 2019 prompted the proposal.

“We will be looking at the existing conditions and future conditions for the watershed to determine if there’s some opportunities for storage or upgrades or changing the specific drainage in the watershed,” Spillman said.

Flooding is an ongoing issue at several locations along North Buffalo Creek, including Latham Park and Yanceyville Street near Revolution Mill.

“When it starts raining like that we all start watching to see how bad it’s going to be,” said Willa Jones, who lives on Water Street.

Her street backs up to a park that floods easily, sometimes up to the top of a fence.

“I’ve seen it get about 2 inches from getting into the house,” said homeowner Charles Smith.

The study would cost the city $233,800 with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

According to a proposal by Stantec, more than a dozen repetitive loss and severe repetitive loss properties are located within the North Buffalo Creek watershed.

They wrote that city staff members requested a scope of services to gain a better understanding of flooding and assistance with the implementation of flood mitigation projects.

Homeowners told FOX8 they support the study if it helps get answers.

“Everybody likes it over here, but when it floods, it makes it bad,” Jones said.

Council members are expected to vote on the funding at their meeting Tuesday night.