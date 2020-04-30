Students, staff pay respects to Lexington Senior High School assistant principal killed in crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem Tuesday Took the life of Lexington Senior High School Assistant Principal Holly Hinson.

Hinson was a passenger in an SUV police say was hit by a Jeep after a driver crossed into the other lane.

All day Wednesday, students and staff paid their respects at a memorial in front of the school.

Former Lexington Senior High students were in disbelief that their assistant principal is gone.

“I’m still in shock, it’s very hard to believe because she was very young. You just don’t think that it would hit that close to home,” said Zaire Marsh, who graduated in 2018.

Marsh and Zion Dalton stopped by their alma mater to see the memorial and write a message honoring Hinson.

“She was a really great person and she will be missed,” said Dalton, who also graduated in 2018.

The crash happened on North Liberty Street just after noon. Hinson died at the scene.

“She’s somebody I saw every day. Every day since elementary school. Every day,” said Kourtney Benson, Hinson’s childhood friend.

Benson is still processing the news.

“She took care of so many people, looked after so many people. She would always say, ‘I’m a phone call away, I’m a text message away,’” Benson remembered.

“That’s just the way she was in the classroom. She was just that type of person that she always wanted better for her students,” said Michael Kee, a former teaching assistant of Hinson’s.

A lasting love for her community and a legacy that could be felt Wednesday as students and staff members stopped by the school parking lot to support one another and remember a person who touched so many lives.

“She had a big personality. She loved her students, her faculty and just her Jacket family in general,” Dalton said.

Lexington City Schools Superintendent Dr. Anitra Wells said of Hinson, “She was truly an asset to LCS. She was a dedicated Yellow Jacket and gave everything she had to the students of Lexington Senior High for five years. She will forever be remembered for her infectious smile and her commitment to educating students. She will truly be missed.”

The school is offering virtual grief counseling for students and staff.