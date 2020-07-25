Students have mixed reactions to Bennett College remote learning plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College Belles are not returning to campus this fall. College leaders posted the new remote learning plan on their website. While some returning students are OK with learning virtually, there are some incoming students who are a little disappointed they won’t get to step on campus.

Deja Rogers graduated first in her high school class in Baltimore, Maryland, had 15 college offers and her heart lead her to Bennett College. She said she was excited to live on campus.

“And actually having that campus life,” she said.

Now she’ll spend her first semester in front of a computer screen at her home.

“I was disappointed because I already couldn’t graduate in person or walk across the stage,” Rogers said.

In the information posted on Bennett College’s website, it said that the decision was based on data and how the pandemic has negatively impacted black women.

President Suzanne Walsh touched on this topic in FOX8’s interview last month.

“Even though Bennett is a small college, we still have to be prepared for anything,” Rogers said.

This is why she’s fine with learning remotely for now.

“I know that I’m going to take extra steps to be prepared to work at home,” she said.

She and her classmates have found other ways to connect until it’s safe enough to be together on campus.

​”Hopefully when the second wave is over and everything can rebuild itself and have the restart of our freshman welcome,” she said.