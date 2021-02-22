Students begin returning to school for the first time in nearly one year

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Monday was a big day for schools and students in Forsyth and Guilford counties.

Some students came back to class for the first time in almost a year, and for some, it was their first time in a new school.

“I was pleasantly surprised with how quickly everything happened this morning,“ parent Courtney Willis said.

It was a quick and streamlined process, Willis told FOX8, as she dropped her son Berkley off for his first day at middle school.

“We thought we’d be in line forever and we truly just pulled up, there were two cars ahead of us and they came to the car door and took his temperature and he was good to go. It was very simple and I was very impressed with it,” Willis said.

For the first time in 343 days students in Guilford and Forsyth counties came on campus.

They arrived to an adjusted way of learning in person and staff experimenting to see which safety policies work and could be improved.

Teachers and administrators at Carver High School in Winston-Salem explained to students what classes are going to be like with social distancing and high safety standards.

“We want to make it as normal as possible. We did a virtual handbook and so with the virtual handbook it talks through how you transition between classes, how do you get your lunch, how do you come in the morning,” said Carol Montague-Davis, Carver High School principal.

At Andrews High School in High Point, orienting kids to the pandemic process was similar.

“We’ve done plenty of videos to show them how to get through our safety checks in the morning and how to transition between classes,” Principal Marcus Gause said.

Willis told FOX8 she’s happy to have her son “in school” and is anxious to keep up with how things go for her son.

“It’ll be interesting to see as the week progresses what changes and how the whole week will feel different than the rest of the year has so far,” Willis said.