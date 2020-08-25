Multiple students at Greensboro charter academy test positive for coronavirus, school officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple students at the Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro tested positive for the coronavirus, according to school officials.

On Thursday, August 21, school officials released a letter, saying that a parent had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The parent’s symptoms became clear only after the family had sent their students to school on Tuesday. The students passed screening protocols to enter the building and displayed no symptoms of the virus on Tuesday. The students and their classmates followed safety protocols at school, wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands. Frequently-touched surfaces were cleaned during the school day, and the school was cleaned and sanitized that evening,” the letter said.

Because of the positive test, the school decided to move to remote learning for at least 10 days, starting on August 21.

On Monday, August 24, school officials released another letter, saying that multiple students tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As we said in the August 21 letter, these students passed screening protocols to enter the building and displayed no symptoms of the virus on Tuesday. The students and their classmates followed safety protocols at school, wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands. Frequently-touched surfaces were cleaned during the school day, and desks and chairs were sanitized between classes. The school was cleaned and sanitized that evening,” the letter said. “In addition, this weekend, all classrooms and bathrooms used by those students were deep cleaned and fogged to kill any remnants of the virus. Per state guidelines, we have again contacted the Guilford County Department of Health. We will follow any guidance we may receive from this department.”