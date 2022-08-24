(WGHP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan debt plan will wipe out $10,000 or $20,000 in student loans for borrowers making under $125,000 a year.

If you received a Pell Grant, you would receive the $20,000 in forgiveness.

If you did not receive a Pell Grant, you would receive the $10,000 in forgiveness.

What is a Pell Grant?

The Federal Pell Grant isn’t a loan. It’s a sum of money given to students that does not have to be repaid, except under certain circumstances which you can read about on StudentAid.gov.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, federal Pell Grants are “awarded only to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need and have not earned a bachelor’s, graduate or professional degree.”

Some students who enroll in a postbaccalaureate teacher certification program may also be eligible.

I have federal student loans, but I don’t know if I got a Pell Grant

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to check.

Remember the FAFSA? The Department of Education has records of the federal loans you were offered. Keep in mind that this does not include any private loans, and Biden’s plan does not forgive private loans, just federal loans.

To see if you got a Pell Grant, visit StudentAid.gov.

You’ll want to log in using your username and password. You may not have had to access your Federal Student Aid account in a while, so if you don’t remember your login (Full disclosure: I didn’t) you can use their “Forgot My Username” or “Forgot My Password” tool.

On the navigation bar, you’ll see an option to “Manage Loans.” There you’ll find details about the aid you received.

The screen should look similar to the example below. That green circle should show you the dollar amount you received as a Pell Grant.

Don’t forget!

Only federal student loans are eligible for forgiveness through this program. If you received any student loans from a private company, those are not eligible.

Biden’s action also expected the pause of federal loan payments to continue until Dec. 31, 2022. He says this will be the last time the pause will be extended, and borrowers can plan to resume making payments on their remaining balance in January 2023.