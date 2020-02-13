Student had BB gun at Southwest Guilford Middle School, principal says

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A student had a BB gun at Southwest Guilford Middle School on Thursday, according to Principal Dr. Arlisa Armond.

Armond said the incident was reported immediately to the school administration and to the school resource officer.

There were no altercations or injuries and there is no word on why the student brought the BB gun to the school.

Armond said “appropriate consequences have been assigned.”

“Together, we will continue to maintain a safe and secure school environment. Thank you for your support of SWMS,” Armond said in a statement.