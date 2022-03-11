Student charged after loaded gun found at Page High School in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun to the campus of Page High School, according to Greensboro police.

Officers say a student brought the gun, which was loaded, to school in a backpack. The student and the gun made it onto campus but not into any buildings.

Police did not release further details about the weapon.

The school found out when a student reported the situation to a school resource officer.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged. Officers did not identify the suspect.

