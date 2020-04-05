Student builds crosses to inspire hope in neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINCHESTER, Ky. -- A fifth-grader in Kentucky is trying to build hope by building crosses for his neighbors, WKTY reports.

It's not always easy staying positive through this tough time of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but Marley Toews, a fifth-grader at Baker Intermediate School, is helping spread hope and faith through his community by building crosses for free to put in people's yards.

Marley Toews, Marley's Crosses: "Since the coronavirus is out, I just wanted to build crosses and let them know that…God has a plan,” Marley said. “Even though we're going through all this, he is still good."

And while Marley has already made over a dozen crosses, his mom, who runs their Facebook group Marley’s Crosses, says the orders just keep coming in.

But even with some work ahead for Marley, he says this project helps get him outdoors and he's happy to spread hope.

"I really don't care that I have to build a lot of them. I just like doing it. It keeps me occupied from playing my Xbox and stuff like that,” Marley said.

And during deliveries of the crosses, Marley says they are making sure to practice social distancing to keep everyone safe at home.

"We put them on their porch, and I sometimes help install them, but we keep our distance,” Marley said.