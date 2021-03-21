‘Struggling to find a place to stay’: Greensboro family asking for help after losing home in fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family is asking for help from the community after their home burned down on Monday morning.

Kay Radebaugh, the homeowner, tells FOX8 she was home with her two adult kids and their pets when the fire started at the back of the house.

The family only had insurance on the home and can’t afford to replace the beds, clothing, appliances, fixtures and housewares that were lost. Radebaugh says the Red Cross gave them $500.

Jessica Koep, a friend of the family, helped them start a GoFundMe which you can view by clicking here.

“We also are struggling to find a place to stay. We were praying to find a camper we can put on the property while the house is rebuilt but haven’t been able to find one we can afford,” Radebaugh said. “We have four big dogs and no money to be able to afford rent, mortgage, utilities at two places.”

The Greensboro Fire Department says the cause of the fire was accidental. Discarded smoking materials outside of the home in a gazebo started a fire which was then blown by the wind and spread to the house.

“The city code enforcement has condemned the house and is taking us to court for the house not being up to code,” Radebaugh said.

Koep says two dogs were injured when they were thrown out of windows to save their lives, and a cat perished in the fire.

