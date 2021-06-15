Strudel and her pups are seeking forever homes, and they’re all just as sweet as their namesakes!

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — Here are some sweet treats for you: Strudel and her 2 week old babies: Cinnabon, Croissant, Crepe, and Cronut!

This adorable mom and her 4 babies came to Red Dog Farm from a family that let breeding get out of control. The babies should be ready by the end of the week for a good sweet home.

They are 5 of the 10 guinea pigs that we brought into our program recently from the same household.

Please visit www.reddogfarm.com or call (336)-288-7006 if you are interested in adopting them!

