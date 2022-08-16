(WGHP) — A strong geomagnetic storm coming from the Sun could impact Earth later this week, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration news release.

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, is monitoring the Sun and solar winds following a series of coronal mass ejections that began at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Space weather forecasters predict a strong geomagnetic storm late on Thursday and a moderate geomagnetic storm on Friday.

They have issued a geomagnetic storm watch through Friday.

Forecasters are monitoring a small but compact and magnetically complex Sunspot grouping, which has been designated active Region 3078.

Region 3078 produced frequent flares at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday. Flares are still possible from this sunspot region, but recent imagery indicated possible signs of weakening and potential decay.

Forecasters continue to monitor NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite and its real-time solar winds for signs of the arrival and strength of the coronal mass ejections and will issue any appropriate geomagnetic storm warnings once the data is received.

Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on the surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellites.

Auroras for this storm may be visible if the weather conditions are favorable as far south as Pennsylvania to Iowa and to Oregon.

Check NOAA’s latest aurora forecast here.