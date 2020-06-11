String of crashes involving 3 tractor-trailers brought traffic to a crawl on I-40 in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — It’s still not clear what caused a sequence of crashes that created a nightmare evening commute in one part of the Piedmont.

Troopers tell us three crashes happened after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Davie County, near mile marker 181 near the Yadkin River Bridge.

The first involved one car.

The second wreck involved two tractor-trailers and a box truck.

The third crash involved a tractor-trailer that overturned.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injuried in any of those crashes.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is not reporting any problems in that area Thursday morning.